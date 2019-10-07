Ron Johnson, Donnie Fain, Riley Watson and Brian Lenihan notched wins in main events during the final Pacific Racing Association program of the season on Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
Johnson won the hornets feature, Fain claimed the hardtops main, Watson finished first in the sport mods main and Lenihan won the figure 8 feature.
Matt Hein won the NSRA Winged Sprintcar Series Rick Brown Super Shoe race. Reece Goetz finished second and Kyle Alberding was third.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Hornets — 1. Ron Johnson; 2. Zachary Asumendi; 3. Paul Corbett; 4. Bart Pule; 5. Tyler Organ; 6. Valerie West; 7. Sarah Hickman.
Hardtops — 1. Donnie Fain; 2. Steve Smith; 3. Chuck Jacobs; 4. Kyran Greene; 5. Greg Hickman; 6. Brian Leinhan; 7. Chris Mehrer.
Sport Mods — 1. Riley Watson; 2. John Harvey; 3. Pete Tyree; 4. Kaleb Watson; 5. Brad Watson; 6. Kail Beck; 7. Tom Durant; 8. Tom Ford.
Figure 8 — 1. Brian Lenihan; 2. Ed Pratt; 3. Donnie Fain; 4. Tom Durant; 5. Rodger Beck; 6. Jay Lemmons; 7. Kail Beck; 8. Valerie West.
NSRA Winged Sprintcar Series Rick Brown Super Shoe — 1. Matt Hein; 2. Reece Goetz; 3. Kyle Alberding; 4. Aaron Willison; 5. Colton Nelson; 6. Cory Lockwood; 7. Andy Alberding; 8. Scott Aumen; 9. Jason Thomas; 10. Levi Rose; 11. Randy DuBois; 12. Jeff Montgomery; 13. Tony Thomas; 14. Duane Zeinstra; 15. Cameron Neisinger; 16. Brent Rich.
