YONCALLA — Jordan Spears of Terrebonne rode Howell Rodeo Co.'s Snapshot for a score of 85 points and won the bull riding championship at the Yoncalla Rodeo, held July 4-5.
Spears took home a check of $2,088.
Clay Stremler of Fallon, Nevada, won the saddle bronc crown with a score of 77. Colton Clemens of Blackfoot, Idaho, captured the bareback riding title with a score of 77.
The rodeo was sanctioned by the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association.
Final Results
Bareback Riding — 1. Colton Clemens, Blackfoot, Idaho, 77 points; 2. Kyle Bounds, Harrisburg, 76; 3. Cooper Clemens, Blackfoot, Idaho, 73.
Barrel Racing — 1. Kaycie Teague, Ellensburg, Wash., 16.25 seconds; 2. Sammi Lane, Arlington, 16.30; 3. Renee Ryckebosch, Sparks, Nev., 16.33.
Breakaway Roping — 1. (tie) Shealyn Harrison, Scio, and Josie Shannon, Ellensburg, Wash., 2.70; 3. Brooke Teixeira, Clovis, Calif., 2.80.
Bull Riding — 1. Jordan Spears, Terrebonne, 85; 2. Levi Gray, Klamath Falls, 76.
Cow Milking — 1. Shane Erickson, Terrebonne, 15.60; 2. Bill Peterson, Springfield, 22.00; 3. Austin Thompson, Yoncalla, 22.90.
Novice Bareback Riding — 1. Mason Stuller, Veneta, 73; 2. Colton Davisson, Creswell, 63.
Novice Saddle Bronc Riding — 1. Jace England, Powell Butte, 64; 2. Mason Stuller, Veneta, 59.
Saddle Bronc Riding — 1. Clay Stremler, Fallon, Nev., 77; 2. Shaun Mentaberry, Winnemucca, Nev., 73; 3. (tie) Austin Amick, Harper, Cooper Dewitt, Rio Rico, Ariz., and Christian Stremler, Klamath Falls, 72.
Steer Wrestling — 1. Kaden Greenfield, Lakeview, 5.80; 2. Johnny Fruit, Santa Rosa, Calif., 6.50; 3. Bryce Harrison, Condon, 8.50.
Team Roping — 1. Hays Smith, Eagle Point-Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, 4.50; 2. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash.-Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.80; 3. Dale Benevides, Touchet, Wash.-Trevor McCoin, Terrebonne, 5.40.
Tie-Down Roping — 1. Blake Sofich, Scappoose, 10.30; 2. Trey Recanzone, Burns, 11.20; 3. Chad Finley, Mount Vernon, 12.10.
