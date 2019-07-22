Michael Kennerly of Sutherlin won the Hornets Nest 50-lap main event during the Pacific Racing Association program on Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
Richard Dickenson finished third and Ron Johnson took third.
Harlon Cox won the hardtops feature, Dale Roth won the outlaws main and Johnson was first in the bump to pass (J class) main.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Hornets — 1. Michael Kennerly; 2. Richard Dickenson; 3. Ron Johnson; 4. Paul Corbett; 5. Zachary Asumendi; 6. Bart Pulse; 7. Robert Vancil; 8. Tyler Organ; 9. Valerie West; 10. Drake Phillips; 11. Ryan Dickenson; 12. Dylan Grichar; 13. Cherish Wilson; 14. Jalana Pynch; 15. Chris Lemon; 16. Sarah Hickman; 17. Jeremy Simms; 18. Michael Searls; 19. Burnie Bryant.
Bump to Pass — 1. Ron Johnson; 2. Dylan Grichar; 3. Drake Phillips; 4. Jeremy Simms; Zachary Asumendi, dnf.
Hardtops — 1. Harlon Cox; 2. Kale Beck; 3. Rodger Beck; 4. Chuck Jacobs; 5. Greg Hickman; 6. Donnie Fain; 7. Dean Cast; 8. Kyran Greene; 9. Brian Lenihan.
Outlaws — 1. Dale Roth; 2. Harlon Cox; 3. Mike Batman; 4. Robbie Ulam; 5. Kale Beck; 6. Jamie Britton; 7. Tom Elam.
