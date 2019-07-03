The second annual Larry Cookus Memorial Football Camp, for kids in grades K-8, will be held on July 10 at Roseburg High School's Finlay Field.
The camp, instructed by Oregon State University assistant coach Jake Cookus and the RHS coaching staff, is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A waiver will need to be filled out by adults at the camp.
The event is named after Larry Cookus, Jake's father who was Jo Lane’s ninth-grade head coach for 23 years. He died Aug. 4, 2017, following a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He was 67.
Jake Cookus, a former Roseburg High standout, is the special teams coach for the Beavers.
