PORTLAND — Six members of the Roseburg Skate Team competed in the Northwest Regional Championships June 15-18 at Oaks Park Roller Rink.
Julia Carpenter finished first in Primary A Girls Figures. Libya Carpenter finished first in Classic Gold Women Figures and Classic Gold Women Loops.
Casey Lynn Harp placed third in Primary A Girls Free Skating. Tammela LaHaie finished third in Bronze Division Women Solo Dance.
Julia and Libya Carpenter, Harp and LaHaie qualified for the Figure Skating United States National Roller Skating Championships July 17-28 in Spokane, Washington.
Katie and Hannah Dammann placed in events that didn't qualify them for nationals.
Katie Dammann won three events — Freshman/Sophomore C Girls Free Skating, Freshman/Sophomore C Girls Solo Dance and Freshman/Sophomore C Girls Figures.
Hannah Dammann finished fourth in Juvenile Girls C Solo Dance and Juvenile Figures. She also received the Rudy Leppin Sportsmanship Award.
