LOOKINGGLASS — The Roseburg High School cross country team is playing host to its annual Lookingglass Block Run/Walk on March 7.
The event begins at 10 a.m.
Participants can chose between a two- or five-mile distance. The flat course will start and finish at Lookingglass Elementary.
Cost is $25 with a long sleeve T-shirt (ordered before Feb. 24), $30 with a long sleeve T-shirt (ordered after Feb. 24) or $10 without a long sleeve T-shirt.
The event is a fundraiser for RHS cross country. Entries can sent to Roseburg High School, attn: Cross Country, 400 W. Harvard, Roseburg, OR, 97470.
Information: Nathan Eckman, neckman@roseburg.k12.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.