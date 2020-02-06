170311-spt-lookingglassrun-03 (copy)

Runners leave the starting line during the Lookingglass Block Run in 2017.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

LOOKINGGLASS — The Roseburg High School cross country team is playing host to its annual Lookingglass Block Run/Walk on March 7.

The event begins at 10 a.m.

Participants can chose between a two- or five-mile distance. The flat course will start and finish at Lookingglass Elementary.

Cost is $25 with a long sleeve T-shirt (ordered before Feb. 24), $30 with a long sleeve T-shirt (ordered after Feb. 24) or $10 without a long sleeve T-shirt.

The event is a fundraiser for RHS cross country. Entries can sent to Roseburg High School, attn: Cross Country, 400 W. Harvard, Roseburg, OR, 97470.

Information: Nathan Eckman, neckman@roseburg.k12.or.us.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

