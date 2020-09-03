Martin Zumpft is happy to be in Roseburg, helping tennis players with their games.
The 48-year-old, who's originally from Karlsruhe, Germany, has been the director of tennis at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center since Jan. 1.
"The people are super friendly, outgoing and welcoming," Zumpft said on Wednesday. "I've really enjoyed it. Everything's been a little weird with COVID ... we got stopped for two months, but overall it's been a great experience so far."
Zumpft learned of the position through Len Spencer, a former UVTC director of tennis.
"I was very good friends with Len. We've always been in contact about working together, or at least networking together," Zumpft said. "Len moved to Ashland (as director of tennis at Ashland Tennis & Fitness Club), then this became available. I started talking to the board, things started turning out good and everybody want to make a move, and I decided to come here."
Zumpft — who played professionally from 1991-98 and has lived in the United States since 1997 — came to Roseburg from Isle of Palms, South Carolina. He ran the Process Tennis Academy at Wild Dunes Resort for 10 years, and coached sectional, national and ITF ranked juniors.
"We were based in Charleston, and I had between 14-20 kids enrolled full-time there," Zumpft said. "Our goal was to get everybody into college through tennis. Achieve a scholarship and become a student-athlete, and I think we accomplished that over the years.
"It's a high level junior academy, and there's a lot of traveling required with that as well. At the end, it kind of did me in. It was very time consuming. I had a 2-year-old daughter I wanted to spend more time with, so when this job (in Roseburg) became available I jumped on it."
Prior to that, Zumpft worked at the Nick Bollettieri/IMG Academy near Bradenton, Florida, training juniors and adult players — including future and current ATP and WTA players.
One of them was Maria Sharapova of Russia, who retired from tennis last February. Sharapova was the world's No. 1-ranked singles player in 2005, and won titles at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open.
"It was awesome (working at Bollettieri/IMG Academy)," Zumpft said. "Right off the bat they threw me into the fire and I got to work with a lot of top professionals. My first client was Maria at the age of 10. Nobody knew who she was back then, a little skinny Russian girl. I got to hit with her every morning.
"She was a sweetheart. I had to stop her sometimes and slow her down. She had a lot of passion, was very hungry and a hard worker. What stood out was how she listened and how motivated she was."
Zumpft also had the opportunity to coach Mary Pierce after leaving the Bollettieri/IMG Academy. Pierce, who was born in Canada but represented France internationally, won singles championships at the Australian Open and French Open.
"I have a long history with Mary and Jim (her father)," Zumpft said. "She hired me as her coach when she made a comeback after breaking off her engagement (with baseball player Roberto Alomar in 1999). That was a no-brainer, we knew she was going to be great."
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Zumpft said interest among young players in Roseburg has been high this year.
"Tennis is a pretty safe sport. For COVID, there's a lot of natural social distancing and everybody's spaced apart," he said. "A lot of kids have been coming out to try it. We lost a few older kids, who went into the job world and started working, but we're getting a good crop of younger kids who are coming in."
Zumpft was asked what he emphasizes when it comes to giving lessons.
"You usually try to instill your core beliefs and work on their foundation, because that's how they develop the best," he replied. "You want to be consistent with them, and just show them the simple things right off the bat. They you get into more advanced movements, footwork and strokes they're going to learn.
"Every kid is different and responds differently. Usually it comes down to how mature, how emotionally developed they are. Some need more encouragement and some need to be pushed a little bit. Kids are great — you have to mold them and help them."
Zumpft and his wife, Elizabeth, have been married 14 years. They have two children, Isabelle, 14, and Anika, 2.
"(Isabelle) started (tennis) pretty late," Zumpft said. "She wasn't part of my academy (in South Carolina), but got the bug and wanted to play. She's in some of our programs."
Zumpft likes the current hot weather Douglas County is getting and is looking forward to getting to see the outdoors more.
"It's gorgeous here, beautiful country," he said. "I've gone fishing a few times and really enjoyed it, and love the river. I haven't gone camping yet, which is my next project."
A USTA girls junior tournament will be held at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center Sept. 18-20. The UVTC Fall Pickleball Championships are scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Paul Jackson Indoor Center.
Information: 541-673-3429.
