The hometown "kid" prevailed again at Douglas County Speedway on Saturday evening.
Matt Hein of Roseburg, who has been racing on dirt this season, won the NSRA Winged Sprintcar Series Rick Brown Super Show race during a Pacific Racing Association program.
Hein, a Roseburg High School graduate who's a five-time NSRA season points champion, took the lead from Duane Zeinstra of Black Creek, British Columbia, on Lap 21 after a caution and never relinquished it.
Hein won the NSRA event at DCS for the fourth time in five years.
Reece Goetz of Snohomish, Washington, finished second. Kyle Alberding of Winston was third, Aaron Willison of Surrey, B.C., finished fourth and Colton Nelson of Meridian, Idaho, took fifth.
Sixteen drivers started the race.
Willison, who already had clinched the NSRA season points title, set a new track record in qualifying with a time of 12.120 seconds. That broke the old record of 12.212 established by Kyle Alberding in 2017.
Hein, Goetz and Tony Thomas of Mill City finished first in heat races. Andy Alberding of Winston, a four-time NSRA champion, also competed in the event.
— Longtime DCS racing announcer Kenny Sherman contributed to this report
