Chris Thompson held two swim clinics for Roseburg YMCA Swim Team members on Saturday.
Thompson, a Roseburg High School graduate who won a bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, grew up swimming at the YMCA of Douglas County.
More than 20 current members of the swim team, and their parents, attended the clinics.
Thompson told the young swimmers about he started swimming in Roseburg when he was 9 years old. His parents, Nancy and Thomas Thompson, enrolled him in lessons to make sure he, and his siblings, would be safe in the water.
Thompson encouraged the young swimmers to set daily goals and stressed the importance of having a good balance between homework, social time, eating, sleeping and exercise.
Young swimmers lined up to take photos with the bronze medal Thompson earned for his performance in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Sydney Olympics.
He was the second American to break the 15-minute mark in the 1,500 freestyle and held American records in the 1,500 meters, 1,650 yards and 1,000 freestyle events, was an NCAA Champion in the 1,650, a seven-time US national champion, a nine-time Big Ten Champion and represented Team USA on many occasions throughout his career.
Thompson demonstrated swimming techniques to the swimmers. He’s currently a part of the coaching staff for the Plymouth-Canton Cruisers in Livonia, Michigan.
He graduated from the University of Michigan in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in history and classical studies and completed a master’s in sports management at Eastern Michigan University in 2007.
He lives in Dexter, Michigan, with his wife, Lindsey, and sons Connor and Peter.
