The Pacific Racing Association concluded its short 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday with the fourth annual Banner Bank Track N' Treat 200 race at Douglas County Speedway.
The 200-lap Enduro event, which was open to all PRA classes except modifieds, ended after 150 laps because of time restraints.
"We had 40 cars today. That's the most we've had in this race which is awesome," PRA president Rob Thomas said. "It was kind of a brutal race, we had more stoppage time than usual."
Paul Corbett won the race, followed by Eric Ashley in second and Seth Christianson in third. Dale Roth and Pete Lemon rounded out the top five.
