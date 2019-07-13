Mackenzii Phillips continued her success in the javelin, winning the girls 15-16 year-old title in the USATF Region 13 Junior Olympic track and field meet last weekend at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Washington.
Phillips, who’ll be a junior at Douglas High School this fall, threw the spear 133 feet, 9 inches and earned a berth in the national meet, which will be held July 22-28 at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.
Tiana Watson, competing unattached, finished second with a throw of 125-9.
Phillips also competed in the triple jump, placing eighth with a best of 32-5 3/4. Alyssa Cullen, representing Kitsap Flier, won the event at 34-10 1/2.
Phillips is a two-time Oregon state high school champion in the javelin, winning the Class 4A crown as a freshman and capturing the 3A title as a sophomore.
