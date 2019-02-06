The inaugural Seven Feathers Umpqua Valley Pickleball Championships are scheduled Friday through Sunday at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center in Roseburg.
The tournament has 181 players signed up from around the United States.
Divisions will include men's and women's doubles, mixed doubles, men's and women's singles, and senior men's and women's doubles. There will be $11,550 in total cash prizes for senior and open players.
Admission to the tournament is free. Information: 541-673-3429 or email Ronda@UmpquaValleyTennis.com.
