Ethan Smith of Roseburg won the men's singles title and teamed with Andrew Humphreys of Sutherlin to take the men's doubles crown Saturday in the UVTC Fall Pickleball Championships at the Paul Jackson Indoor Center.
Final Results
Men's singles — 1. Ethan Smith; 2. Andrew Humphreys; 3. Colton Dunham.
Women's Singles — 1. Yvon Bernal de Webber; 2. Paula Churchill; 3. Diane Guthrie.
Men's Doubles — 1. Ethan Smith-Andrew Humphreys; 2. Colton Dunham-Larry Dobson; 3. Todd Shellhorse-Henndrik Maritz.
Women's Doubles — 1. Diane Guthrie-Yvon Bernal de Webber; 2. Susan Tipton-Paula Churchill; 3. Marlies Tracy-Kathy Wooldridge.
Mixed Doubles — 1. April Shellhorse-Henndrik Maritz; 2. Susan Tipton-Ethan Smith; 3. Stella Dobson-Larry Dobson.
