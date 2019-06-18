Jordan Humphreys, the first-year Roseburg High School boys basketball coach, was all wrapped up on Tuesday in his initial camp as the Indians’ head man.
The RHS Boys Basketball Camp tipped off Monday and runs through Friday at Robertson Memorial Gym. Players in grades 3-5 are working out in the morning and players in grades 6-8 take part in the afternoon session.
Humphreys — who was selected in early May to succeed Mike Pardon as head coach — welcomed around 80 players for camp. Among those helping at the camp are some of the returning high school players and former RHS standout Collin Warmouth, who’s the Tribe’s all-time leading scorer.
“I’m real happy with the turnout,” said Humphreys, a 2001 graduate of Oakland High School and former assistant coach with the Oakers. “I was late advertising it, but we had a lot of people sign up on the first day of camp. The more kids we get out here, the better.”
The camp emphasizes fundamentals and techniques for all positions.
“We’ve got the kids (in grades 3-5) doing some fundamental work and getting the basics down, and doing some fun games to get them excited about basketball,” Humphreys said. “We want the kids to be able to work on all positions. It doesn’t matter what size you are, you can have post skills as well as guard skills so you’re well-rounded. As kids grow we don’t know what position they’re going to be in.”
Players in the older group are more advanced, but still need to be reminded about fundamentals.
“They’re working really hard,” Humphreys said. “There are a lot of kids who are competitive ... we’ve got some kids on travel teams who are competing hard against each other. It’s good to get that competitive nature at that young age.
“I’m definitely keeping an eye on the older kids. I’m going to watch some middle school games and see where they’re going to fit in the future.”
And having fun is at the front of Humphreys’ goals for the week.
“We definitely want to keep it fun for the kids, getting them to want to play basketball on their own time,” the coach said. “It’s also important to let them know having fun is about being able to compete and play at a high level.”
Humphreys had a few words of wisdom for the campers: Focus on what you can control — your attitude, your effort, your preparation, your energy and your focus.
“Anytime you get in the gym with kids ... seeing my own high school kids work with the younger kids, I get excited to see that,” the coach said. “I also get to show them some of the things that are important to me, and we get to build some team chemistry as well.”
