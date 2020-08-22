It looked to be a three-car race for the Johnny’s Drive-In hardtops title on Saturday afternoon at the Douglas County Speedway.
That was, at least, until car issues thinned the pack.
After 16 laps and under a caution flag, Harlon Cox and Troy Gasner both suffered technical issues that forced them to pit road, leaving Kyran Greene to take the lead on the way to a checkered flag in the Roseburg Collision Center and Winchester Pub & Grill Hometown Showdown.
“I wish I could have battled it out with them,” said Greene, who finished second to Cox in a race earlier this month. “I thought it was a pretty good race until Harlan broke. I wish he hadn’t.”
Cox and Greene were neck-and-neck in first and second place, respectively, when the yellow flag came out after Brian Lenahan got spun around in Turn 4.
Gasner had fought his way back into fourth place after spinning out earlier in the race while jockeying for position at the front of the pack with Cox and Greene.
As the cars were circling the track preparing for a restart, Gasner exited for the pits becuse of a major engine issue.
Only moments later, Cox’s car gave out due to an electrical issue, leaving him stuck on the track on turn one.
That left Greene as the fastest car on the track, ahead of Brian Smith and Donnie Fain.
Greene said his car was having some issues of its own, but he “wasn’t worried” about the rest of the field.
The Hometown Showdown was the second event for the Pacific Racing Association in a makeshift 2020 schedule.
Tom Elam fought off Riley Watson for a win in the Winchester Pub & Grill sport mods. Ryan Dickenson led wire-to-wire in the Pro-Motors hornets main event.
Dale Roth took the Knife River mini stocks trophy.
The PRA’s next race is scheduled for Sept. 26. and will feature hardtops, mini stocks, hornets and mini figure 8’s.
The season is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 24 with the Banner Bank Track ‘n Treat 200 endurance race.
Hometown Showdown
Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway, Roseburg
Hardtops — 1. Kyran Greene; 2. Brian Smith; 3. Donnie Fain.
Mini Stock — 1. Dale Roth; 2. Greg Hickman.
Sport Mods — 1. Tom Elam; 2. Riley Watson; 3. Nick Hanson.
Hornets — 1. Ryan Dickenson; 2. Andy Nelson, Jr.; 3. Ron Johnson.
