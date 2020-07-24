The Pacific Racing Association has scheduled its first event of the 2020 season — the Oregon Army National Guard Rumble on the River — for Saturday, Aug. 1, at Douglas County Speedway.
Gates open at 1 p.m. and racing gets underway at 2.
Admission is $15 for ages 13-and-up. The grandstands will be partially open with a 250-person limit due to COVID-19 restrictions. Smokey G's BBQ will be serving food and PRA will have alcohol for sale.
Classes scheduled to race are Pro-Motors hornets, Knife River mini stocks, Roseburg Collision Center super stocks, Winchester Pub & Grill sport mods and Cow Creek mini figure 8s.
PRA hopes to hold more events during the summer, depending on the COVID-19 situation.
Contact the PRA via Facebook to purchase tickets.
