The Pacific Racing Association will holds its second program of the 2020 season on Saturday at Douglas County Speedway.
The Winchester Pub & Grill and Roseburg Collision Center Hometown Showdown is set for 4 p.m. Gates open at 3.
Admission is $15 for ages 13-and-up and $5 for kids 12-and-under. Social distancing will be enforced and there will be a 250-person limit in the grandstands because of COVID-19 restrictions.
PRA will have food and alcohol for sale.
Classes scheduled to race are Pro-Motors hornets, Knife River mini stocks, Winchester Pub & Grill sport mods and Johnny's Drive-In hardtops.
PRA plans to hold two more events during the summer, on Sept. 26 and Oct. 24.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at douglascountyspeedway.com. Information: 541-784-5369.
