There’s a Rumble on the River coming to the Douglas County Speedway on Saturday to kick off the 2019 Pacific Racing Association season.
Hornets, Mini Stocks, Hardtops, Super Stocks, J Class and Sport Mods will be featured at the season-opening races at Roseburg’s paved oval track. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Saturday and races start at 6.
PRA Board of Directors president Rob Thomas says the nonprofit organization has been working hard in the offseason to put together an entertaining season in 2019.
“We’ve got a great team this year,” Thomas said. “We’ve worked really hard to overhaul things from top to bottom and really try to give the fans the best experience they can have while they’re out at the speedway.”
New this year will be the Outlaw Series and the return of the J Class.
The Addcox Outlaw 100 will be a four-part series throughout the season. The open class competition will allow racecars of all styles to take part. Winners of each race receive a $1,000 cash prize and drivers will earn points throughout the series. An overall point winner at the end of the series will also receive $1,000.
“It’s a lot of speed, a lot of fun, a lot of changes. I mean, it’s going to be intense,” Thomas said. “We’ll see cars from all over the state flock in for this race.”
The revamped J Class series will feature some hard-nosed racing. Drivers are required to make contact when passing other drivers. The series will feature any type of car, including vans, mini-vans, and half-ton trucks.
The PRA has also partnered with new businesses to provide different food options at the races this season. B & D Meats in Winston will be cooking up tri-tip sandwiches and Little Caesar’s Pizza will also be available, along with traditional hamburgers and hotdogs.
Fan engagement is also high on the priority list this season for the PRA and the organization has added a number of giveaways during the season.
“We’ve got tons of giveaways, like a Lincoln Electric welder,” Thomas said. “Plus we’re going to have cash prize payouts every race as well for the fans. So, if their favorite driver wins they’re going to win as well.”
Tickets for the races are $15 for adults, $8 for seniors, active military and vets, $5 for kids ages 6 to 15 and children 5 and younger get in free. Family passes, good for two adults and unlimited children, are available for $30.
