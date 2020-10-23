The Pacific Racing Association and Banner Bank will present the fourth annual Track-n-Treat 200 on Saturday at Douglas County Speedway.
The 200-lap Enduro race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., rain or shine. The pit gate opens at noon.
The event is open to all car classes except modifieds. No open-wheeled cars are permitted. Entry fee is $50 for drivers and $20 for each additional driver.
A drive-thru trick and treat for kids will immediately follow the race, with drivers handing out candy bags while following COVID-19 guidelines. Cost for anyone coming to the drive-thru only is $10.
Admission to the race is $5 for ages 13-and-up and 12-and-under get in free. Spectators are encouraged to dress up in a Halloween costume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.