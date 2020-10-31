SUTHERLIN — It was a family affair for the Berrimans during a recent powerlifting competition in Medford.
Sutherlin resident Nick Berriman, 43, was a member of the Southern Oregon Bar Benders who took part in the WABDL (World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters) Northwest Regional Bench Press and Dead Lift Championships on Oct. 18 at Crossfit Steelhead.
Also on the eight-person team were two of his children: Rian, 20, and Lochlan, 14. Two of Lochlan’s Sutherlin High School classmates, Austen Ganger and Seth Clark, also competed.
The remainder of the Southern Oregon Bar Benders included Chad McFarland and Jon Gealon of Central Point and Joe Quinn of Roseburg.
It marked the first time Nick and his kids had competed together on the same team in the sport.
They all train at Nick’s home gym.
Rian, a 2018 graduate of Sutherlin, is an experienced lifter with her first competition coming when she was 12. Lochlan, a freshman at Sutherlin High, has participated in just two meets.
It was the first competition for Ganger and Clark, who are both 14.
“They’re little guys, and to come out and each set three state records is phenomenal,” said Nick Berriman, a 1995 graduate of North Medford who has lifted competively since his high school days. “There are no active kids’ sports right now (due to COVID-19) and I tried to figure out something else for them to compete in.
“I’m super proud. Their state records contributed to our overall (second-place) team trophy, and that’s a big deal for me because I’ve never had a team trophy before. They’re excited and want to keep competing.”
Lochlan Berriman is 5-foot-3, 165 pounds. Ganger checks in at 5-5, 130, while Clark is 5-4, 105.
“(Competing on the same team at Medford) was fantastic,” Rian Berriman said. “Austen and Seth are also like brothers to me. I’m really proud of my dad — for realizing there aren’t a lot of opportunities for kids to get a lot of physical activity in with this current environment. This sort of started as a way for them to exercise and compete with each other, and they realized they liked it.”
Lochlan Berriman posted a bench press of 125 pounds and dead lift of 236 for a push/pull of 361 at the regional. He was selected the Best Lifter for team males.
“(Dad) came into my room one day and asked ‘you want to try lifting?’” Lochlan said. “I replied might as well. This was a great opportunity to try something new.
“My expectations (in Medford) were to try my hardest and I think I did pretty well. I’m pretty proud of myself. I enjoy getting stronger and feeling growth. I’m pretty serious with it, I guess. It’s fun to do, and I’m probably going to continue with it for a while.”
Lochlan Berriman plays baseball at the high school. He called his sister “very inspirational and helpful” in regards to lifting.
Ganger recorded a bench of 100 and dead lift of 225 for a push/pull of 325 at the regional.
“Nick (Berriman) asked if we wanted to do it, and I said, ‘why not?’” said Ganger, another baseball player. “I had nothing better to do. (The meet) was pretty fun, I think I did OK. I was a little nervous, but it wasn’t too bad.”
Clark, who calls wrestling his priority sport, benched 94 and added a dead lift of 203 for a push/pull of 297.
“It’s been fun. A little hard, but fun,” Clark said. “I think I did pretty good (for the first competition). I wish I would’ve done better in bench, but got what I wanted for dead lift. Overall, it was a great experience.”
Rian Berriman, who took a few years off from the sport before starting back up, posted a bench of 84 and a personal best dead lift of 215 for a push/pull of 299 in Medford.
She held two state records and one world record (benching 127 pounds) as a 13-year-old.
“I saw my dad doing it, and I thought it looked really fun and awesome,” said Rian Berriman, a 5-3, 160-pounder who didn’t compete in any high school sports but was a partner in Special Olympics basketball when she attended Sutherlin. “I really love it. It gives me a great way to bond with my family.
“It gives me a sense of pride, knowing that there’s something I’m good at. It’s a great way to stay in shape. I don’t have kids of my own, and I have free time and this makes me happy.”
Nick Berriman, who’s 5-8, 220, and is a parole/probation officer for Douglas County Community Corrections, benched 314 and dead lifted 507 for a push/pull of 821 at the regional.
He’s been named Oregon’s Strongest Master Lightweight (for those over 40 and under 230 pounds). His girlfriend, Lacey, also lifts.
“It’s a special thing to us, and hopefully it’s something we’ll stay involved with,” Nick Berriman said.
