Concordia University thrower Dalton Rasmussen started his freshman campaign by tossing a provisional qualifying mark in the javelin Saturday at the Saints Open, hosted by Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
The 2018 Roseburg High School graduate won the javelin event with a throw of 62.68m, which qualifies Rasmussen for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Rasmussen’s mark is currently the fourth farthest throw in the nation. It also places him eighth on Concordia's top ten list in the javelin and 17th in conference history.
Concordia will next participate in the Lewis & Clark Open on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.