SPRINGFIELD — Evan Corbin pitched a complete game and the Roseburg Renegades defeated Crescent Valley of Corvallis 9-1 in the third-place game of the Division II Junior State baseball tournament on Sunday at Thurston High School.
The Renegades finished the season with a 26-6 record.
Corbin allowed seven hits and one earned run, striking out seven and walking one. Silas Kincaid led Roseburg's 12-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Carson Dunn, Dominic Tatone and Jordan White each added two hits, and Parker Burke knocked in three runs.
Renegades coach Tim Sustaire was pleased to see his team bounce back following a 20-run loss to Summit in the semifinals Saturday.
"The kids did a good job of sticking with it and played a clean game," Sustaire said. "Evan (Corbin) was getting ahead of the hitters and his teammates were backing him up. We were third (at state) and were league champs, and it was a great season."
Roseburg;200;030;4;—;9;12;0
C. Valley;001;000;0;—;1;7;2
Corbin and Burke; Bozdeck, Dichhuns (6) and Ford, Still (5). WP — Corbin. LP — Bozdeck. 2B — Burke (R), Wolford (R).
