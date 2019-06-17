SPRINGFIELD — The Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team finished 2-2 at the Thurston Tournament over the weekend, losing 12-5 to Summit of Bend Sunday in the semifinals.
The Renegades (3-2) opened the tournament Friday with a 9-4 loss to Bend, but bounced back on Saturday with a 15-0 thumping of Thurston in five innings and handed Springfield a 28-6 whipping in five innings.
Griffin Zeimet went 2-for-2 and Kohl Wolford was 2-for-4 for Roseburg against Summit. The Renegades committed nine errors in their loss to Bend.
Evan Corbin and Jordan White combined on a two-hitter versus Thurston, with Corbin striking out eight and walking one in four innings. Silas Kincaid was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs and Dominic Tatone went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Carson Dunn and White each added a pair of hits.
Parker Burke was 4-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs against Springfield. Wolford went 2-for-3 with four runs and three RBIs and Eli Jacobs was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Roseburg is scheduled to play a single nonleague game at North Medford Thursday.
Friday's Game
Bend;610;200;0;—;9;3;1
Roseburg;100;201;0;—;4;6;9
Simmons, Hamilton (5) and Campbell; Tatone, Harrison (2), Corbin (4), Jacobs (5), Burke (7) and Lewis. WP — Simmons. LP — Tatone. 2B — McHan (B).
Saturday's Games
Roseburg;333;51;—;15;15;0
Thurston;000;00;—;0;2;2
Corbin, White (5) and Burke; White, Blackwell (3), Phillips (4) and Wardlaw. WP — Corbin. LP — White. 2B — Kincaid (R). 3B — Steinacher (R), Tatone (R).
Roseburg;940;78;—;28;15;3
Springfield;303;00;—;6;5;5
Steinacher and Burke, Lewis (4); Depalli, Sattler (3) and Prociw. WP — Steinacher. LP — Depalli. 2B — Kincaid (R), Dunn (R), Martin (S), Sattler (S), Depalli (S). 3B — Corbin (R).
Sunday's Game
Roseburg;200;120;0;—;5;8;4
Summit;145;200;x;—;12;11;0
Burke, White (4) and Lewis, Burke (4); Capozzola, Vollers (5) and Stinson. WP — Capozzola. LP — Burke. 2B — Dunn (R), Bents 2 (S).
