CLACKAMAS — The Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team only managed one hit and lost 10-0 to Canby in six innings in the championship game of the Clackamas Tournament on Sunday.
Dominic Tatone broke up the no-hit bid with a single in the third inning. Jordan White took the loss for Roseburg (10-5), which finished 3-1 in the tourney.
Roseburg;000;000;—;0;1;5
Canby;250;003;—;10;10;1
White, Harrison (3) and Burke; Evans and Dliver. WP — Evans. LP — White. 2B — Langdale (C). 3B — Brauckmiller (C).
