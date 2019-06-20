MEDFORD — The Roseburg Renegades split a nonleague doubleheader against North Medford on Thursday, winning the opener 5-4 and dropping the nightcap 10-8.
The Renegades (4-3) won the first game despite only managing four hits. Carson Dunn, Braden Steinacher, Parker Burke and Evan Corbin knocked in runs. Jordan White and Steinacher combined on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Roseburg outhit N.M. 9-7 in the second game, but committed four errors. Dunn was 3-for-5 with two runs, Griffin Zeimet went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Burke was 2-for-4.
First Game
Roseburg;210;010;1;—;5;4;3
N. Medford;100;000;3;—;4;2;4
White, Steinacher (7) and Burke; Robbins, Schubert (6) and Warren. WP — White. LP — Robbins. 2B — Dunn (R). 3B — Steinacher (R), Horsley (NM).
Second Game
Roseburg;222;001;1;—;8;9;4
N. Medford;050;203;x;—;10;7;2
Corbin, Harrison (4), Jacobs (6) and Lewis, Burke (4); Schubert, Absent (3) and Robbins. WP — Absent. LP — Harrison. 2B — Zeimet (R), Robbins (NM).
