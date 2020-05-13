The Roseburg High School cross country team is hosting a virtual 5K and 1-mile fun run and walk through June 6.
The 5K is open to walkers, runners, joggers, hikers and dog walkers. The 5K or 1-mile is to be completed on your own — on a treadmill, trail or road.
Participants are asked to keep a safe distance from other walkers or runners and vehicles, but you're encouraged to run or walk with a family member with whom you are quarantining.
You can enter both races. Email your completed time and a picture of you holding your watch with your time to coach Nathan Eckman at neckman@roseburg.k12.or.us.
Results will be shared on the RHS website and RHS Facebook page.
There's no entry fee, but anyone is welcome to make a donation to the Roseburg FISH Food Pantry. They're accepting donations online at https://fishofroseburg.org.
