The River Hawks captured the Majors division baseball title in the recent Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken Tournament at Roseburg's Gaddis Park, edging Crush 9-8 in the championship game.
Roseburg had six teams compete in the 11-12 year-old tournament, and Sutherlin, South County and Tenmile each had one.
Team members of the River Hawks included Ty Hellenthal, Tyler Dunstan, Luke Robbins, James Randol, Blake Jeffers, Tanner Beckham, Cal Robbins, Luke Ohman, Maveryck Akers, Gunner Jackson, Ryder Ellis and Max Kirby.
Coaches of the team were Guion Randol, Chad Ohman and Jeremiah Robbins.
Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers who operate a baseball and softball league for boys and girls ages 4-15 and live in the Umpqua Valley area. Guion Randol said around 575 kids participated this year.
The league is hosting a "Bash at the 'Burg" baseball tournament this weekend at Gaddis Park, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
