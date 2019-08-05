Rox Rogers of Talent defeated Gabriel Kinder of Redding, California, 6-1, 6-3 in the open men's singles championship match on the final day of the 61st annual Umpqua Valley Championships Sunday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
Isabelle Bahr of Redding captured the open women's singles title with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Anna Kern of Corvallis.
Other singles play was divided among seven groups. There were five groups in doubles.
Final Results
SINGLES
Open Men — Final: Rox Rogers def. Gabriel Kinder, 6-1, 6-3. Third Place: Jonah Wafula def. Austin Kische, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Open Women — Final: Isabelle Bahr def. Anna Kern, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. Third Place: Patsy Daughters def. Tessa Kern, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Group 1 — East: Yasko Massias def. Sam Kassis, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0. West: Marcello Falleni def. Robert Clarke, 6-1, 6-0. North: Warren Bowden def. Jennifer Jolin, 7-6, 6-3. South: Richard Taylor def. Nick Sexton, 6-1, 6-3.
Group 2 — East: Trent Kitchell def. Brian Powell, 6-0, 6-4. West: Zack Medak def. Marie Allen Ashley Gaud, 6-4, 6-1. North: Tristan Washington def. Adam Aronson, 6-1, 7-6. South: Bela Randles def. Stephanie Early, 6-4, 6-2.
Group 3 — East: Cooper Ray def. Bela Randles, 6-3, 6-4. West: Adam Aronson def. Marin Montagne, 6-2, 2-6, 1-0. North: Aimee Reiner def. Massimo Falleni, 6-0, 6-0. South: Massimo Falleni by default over Kira Weigel.
Group 4 — East: Ryan Goss def. Nicolas Bosch, 6-0, 6-0. West: Corbin Luoma def. Vianna Medina, 6-0, 6-0. North: Matt Dawson def. Steve Hoddle, 6-4, 6-2. South: Molly Milligan def. Hadley Dunlevy, 7-6, 6-2.
Group 5 — East: Alexandria Johnston def. Meredith Pinkston, 6-2, 1-6, 1-0. West: Andrew Gibson def. Chance Maude, 6-2, 6-4. North: Cash Daughters def. Elias Malak, 6-7, 6-4, 1-0. South: Addison Roberts def. Ashton Palm, 2-6, 6-4, 1-0.
Group 6 — East: Alexander Totoian def. Alexander Hoddle, 6-7, 6-2, 1-0. West: Cade Downie def. Abigail Issa, 7-5, 6-1. South: Bruin Nave def. Aditi Bosch, 6-3, 6-0.
Group 7 — East: Ben Palm def. Ethan Holdren, 6-4, 6-0. West: Brooke Sexton def. Meta Nave, 6-4, 7-5. North: Marley Sanchez def. Davide Falleni, 6-2, 6-3. South: Pierce Sexton def. McKinley Downie, 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Group 1 — East: Jonah Wafula-Rox Rogers def. Jayda Pieske-Ethan Smith, 6-3, 7-6. West: Marcello Falleni-Richard Taylor def. Anna Kern-Sarah Forester, 7-6, 6-3. North: Tessa Kern-Gene Perle Jones def. Aria Movassaghi-Patsy Daughters, 6-1, 6-2. South: John Powell-Robert Clarke def. Samantha Eichman-Kenzie Eichman, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0.
Group 2 — East: Zack Medak-Larry Wright def. Trent Kitchell-Marie Allen Ashley Gaud, 6-4, 7-5. West: Brian Powell-Adrienne Powell def. Cameron Lawler-Nick Sexton, 7-6, 6-3. North: Adam Aronson-Trisha Aronson def. Aimee Reiner-Jennifer Jolin, 6-4, 6-0. South: Heather Bartlett-Laura Steinwand def. Janel Hahn-Kelly Ingvalson, 6-0, 6-1.
Group 3 — East: Tristan Washington-Peter Dauphine def. Stephanie Early-Lauren Sandfort, 6-3, 6-4. West: Alexandria Johnston-Marin Montagne def. Vince Miele-Steve Hoddle, 6-3, 7-6. North: Timothy Smith-Alan Tuckey def. Frank Seal-Jami Seal, 6-1, 6-3. South: Vianna Medina-Andrew Gibson def. Hadley Dunlevy-Molly Milligan, 6-3, 6-4.
Group 4 — East: Nicolas Bosch-Corbin Luoma def. Lyn Farrar-Terry Isaacson, 1-6, 6-4, 1-0. West: Elias Malak-Logan Bishop def. Addison Roberts-Kamryn Wattman 6-1, 6-1. North: Sara Downie-Cynthia Sexton def. Karissa Wattman-Maggie Sewell, 6-0, 6-4. South: Alexandra Hoddle-Amy Palm def. Ashton Palm-Sheri Hoddle, 2-6, 6-4, 1-0.
Group 5 — Round 3: Abigail Issa-Marley Sanchez def. Davide Falleni-Brooke Sexton, 6-1, 6-2; Ethan Holdren-Cade Downie def. Meta Nave-Aditi Bosch, 6-3, 6-4.
