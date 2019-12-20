Roseburg High School boys basketball has scheduled an individual skills camp for players in grades 4-8 for Dec. 30-31 at RHS's Robertson Memorial Gym.
Both sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost of the camp is $40 and it will be instructed by the RHS coaching staff and players.
Information: Jordan Humphreys, 541-580-6565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.