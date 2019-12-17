SPRINGFIELD — Roseburg High School sophomore Bryanna Witcher made the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association All-State team after competing in the state event at Thurston High School in early November.
Witcher, a member of RHS's cheer and stunt squad, became the first female in the history of the program to make the All-State team for Class 6A athletes. She placed seventh out of 54 competitors.
The OCCA All-State competition is an OSAA-sanctioned tournament open to 6A-1A athletes taking part in tumbling/gymnastics, jump skill, choreography and overall performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.