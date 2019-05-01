The Roseburg High School equestrian team attended the South Valley Awards banquet on April 27 in Creswell.
The team is made up of athletes from Roseburg, South Umpqua, Douglas and Umpqua Valley Christian high schools. There are 16 athletes on the team, and 11 of them will be going to the state event, scheduled May 9-12 in Redmond.
Senior Madison Fouts of Douglas took the gold medal in barrels and individual flags and took the bronze in pole bending. She’ll also be competing in figure 8 with a top 10% finish for the season.
Senior Abigail Johnson, who is homeschooled, took the gold in Reining and will be competing in Barrels and Individual Flags with top 10% finishes in both.
Senior Emery Goin of Douglas finished in the top 10% for Figure 8.
Senior Ashlynn Lehne of Umpqua Valley Christian took the silver in Keyhole, and the bronze in reining.
Junior Moriah Nielson, who’s homeschooled, took the bronze in Individual Flags.
Junior Skylee Gibson of South Umpqua won the gold in showmanship, trail equitation, Western Horsemanship, and the silver medal in reining.
Sophomore Kassandra Johnson of Roseburg took the silver in Trail Equatiation, and the bronze in Western Horsemanship.
There will also be several team events that Roseburg will represent South Valley in, including Canadian Flag Race with Roseburg’s A Team taking the bronze. The team consists of Fouts, Goin, Abigail Johnson and Rachel Johnson, a homeschooled junior.
The Freestyle 5+ Drill team took the gold. Fouts, Goin, Abigail Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Moriah Nielson and Grace Morris, a sophomore at South Umpqua, are the riders for the Drill team.
The Roseburg A team for in hand obstacle relay took the silver. Gibson, Nielson, Kassandra Johnson and junior Kasey Freilinger, of Roseburg, are the handlers.
Roseburg’s C team for team penning took the silver medal. This team consists of Rachel Johnson, Lehne, and junior Emersen Fromdahl of Roseburg.
Roseburg’s A team for Versatility won the gold with Emersen Fromdahl, Goin, Abigail Johnson and Kassandra Johnson. Roseburg’s B team for versatility took the silver with Madison Fouts, Kasey Freilinger, Gibson and Nielson.
Fouts and Goin competed in two-man birangle, were they took the silver. Lehne and Abigail Johnson took the gold in Working Pairs.
Fouts received the high-point timed award. Gibson received the high-point performance award. Abigail Johnson received the high point team contributor award and got the overall high point award for having the most points in the district.
Goin received the third-place high-point team contributor award.
The team was the overall high point team for the large schools in the district. It also were awarded the overall horsemanship award for the district.
More information about the state meet and Oregon High School Equestrian Team in general can be found at www.ohset.com.
