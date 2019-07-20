SPRINGFIELD — The Roseburg Renegades ran into a hot Summit team on Saturday in the semifinals of the Division II Junior State baseball tournament.
Summit ended Roseburg's 15-game winning streak with a 23-3 rout in five innings, pounding 17 hits.
The Renegades (25-6) only managed three hits, singles by Jordan White, Jayce Wilder and Hunter Fullerton. Dominic Tatone took the loss, only lasting one inning.
"The kids competed for all 15 outs today," Roseburg coach Tim Sustaire said. "It stings now, but we'll see the benefits of how we played the game and not the score in the future."
Roseburg will meet Crescent Valley of Corvallis for third place at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
Roseburg;001;02;—;3;3;5
Summit;812;(12)x;—;23;17;1
Tatone, Harrison (2), Steinacher (4) and Burke, Fox (4); Hendricks and Stinson. WP — Hendricks. LP — Tatone. 2B — Capozzola (S). 3B — Hendricks (S).
