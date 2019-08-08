Roseburg High School head football coach Dave Heuberger and his staff are preparing for the start of fall practice on Aug. 19, but first comes the camps.
The youth portion of the Roseburg Football Camp wrapped up a four-day run on Thursday evening at Finlay Field. Heuberger said over 80 kids in the elementary and middle school levels participated.
The no-contact camp emphasized fundamentals and technique.
"It's great getting out there and seeing the kids run around, and having the high school coaches and players working with them," said Heuberger, who's beginning his fourth year as the Tribe's head coach. "We want to make it a positive experience for the kids."
The high school camp will begin on Monday and run through Aug. 15.
Roseburg opens its season on Sept. 6 at home with a nonconference game against Mountain View of Bend.
