The Roseburg High School girls basketball team will hold a skills camp for players in grades 3-8 from Dec. 26-28 at the RHS gyms.
Girls in grades 3-6 will work out daily from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Auxiliary gym, while grades 7-8 will practice at the same time in Robertson Memorial Gym.
The camp will be run by RHS head coach Dane Tornell, his staff and RHS players. Cost is $50 and includes a camp T-shirt. Participants are asked to bring money and registration forms to the first day of camp.
Information: Tornell, 541-517-5148, or danetornell@gmail.com; Cassidy Bell, 541-918-1581, or cbell@roseburg.k12.or.us.
