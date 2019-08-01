Roseburg High School will hold a girls soccer camp, for players in grades 9-12, from Monday through Aug. 8 at Fir Grove Field.
Each session will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The camp will be instructed by RHS head coach Kristin Parks and her staff. The camp will focus on individual ball skills, technical training, conditioning and injury prevention.
Cost is $75. Make checks to RHS Girls Soccer. Players should bring soccer cleats, shin guards and water.
Information: Parks, 541-643-5035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.