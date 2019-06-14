The Roseburg High School Boys Basketball Camp, for players in grades 3-8, is scheduled for Monday through Friday at Robertson Memorial Gym.

The first camp session, for grades 3-5, will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. The second session, for grades 6-8, is set from noon to 4 p.m.

Cost is $50 per player and $25 for each additional sibling. A camp T-shirt will be given to each player. The camp will be directed by first-year RHS coach Jordan Humphreys, his staff and middle school coaches.

Information: Humphreys, 541-580-6565.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

