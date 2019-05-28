The Roseburg High School Boys Basketball Camp, for players in grades 3-8, is scheduled June 17-21 at Robertson Memorial Gym.
The first camp session, for grades 3-5, will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. The second session, for grades 6-8, is set from noon to 4 p.m.
Cost is $50 per player and $25 for each additional sibling. A camp T-shirt will be given to each player. The camp will be directed by first-year RHS coach Jordan Humphreys, his staff and middle school coaches.
Applications and checks should be sent to: Roseburg Boys Basketball Camp, c/o Jordan Humphreys, 400 W. Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, OR, 97470.
Information: Humphreys, 541-580-6565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.