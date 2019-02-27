The Roseburg High School Softball Clinic, for girls in grades 1-8, is scheduled for Sunday, March 10 at RHS.

The clinic was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to weather.

Cost is $40 for either session, or $60 for both, and includes a camp T-shirt and lunch. Players should bring tennis shoes, cleats, a glove, bat, water bottle and helmet if they have one.

The camp will be instructed by RHS head coach Brad Deaver, his staff, Indian Fastpitch coaches and RHS players. All Cal Ripken softball coaches are encouraged to attend.

Information: Deaver, 541-817-5179.

Correction

The original story said the camp was scheduled for Saturday, it has since been postponed until March 10. The story will be updated when time and location are announced.

