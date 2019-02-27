The Roseburg High School Softball Clinic, for girls in grades 1-8, is scheduled for Saturday at RHS.
Depending on the weather, the clinic will be held outdoors on Finlay Field or in Robertson Memorial Gym.
The offensive and defensive portion — which includes hitting, bunting, baserunning and fielding for infielders and outfielders — will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-ups begin at 8 a.m.
The session for pitchers and catchers runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sign-ups start at noon.
Cost is $40 for either session, or $60 for both, and includes a camp T-shirt and lunch. Players should bring tennis shoes, cleats, a glove, bat, water bottle and helmet if they have one.
The camp will be instructed by RHS head coach Brad Deaver, his staff, Indian Fastpitch coaches and RHS players. All Cal Ripken softball coaches are encouraged to attend.
Information: Deaver, 541-817-5179.
