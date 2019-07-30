Registration for the Roseburg High Football Camp continues. The youth camp will run Aug. 5-8 and the high school camp will be held Aug. 12-15 at RHS's Finlay Field.
Dave Heuberger, the RHS head football coach, is the camp's director and he'll be joined by his high school staff and guest coaches.
The youth camp sessions will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The camp will emphasize fundamentals and technique. Pads will not be needed, but cleats are recommended.
Cost for the youth camp is $50 and the high school camp (6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily) is $75, and both will include a T-shirt. Applications can be found on the RHS website. Walk-up registration is available the night of the camp.
Information: Heuberger, 971-285-6497, or dheuberger@roseburg.k12.or.us.
