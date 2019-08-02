180803-spt-football-01 (copy)

Roseburg High School head football coach Dave Heuberger watches players as they run through drills during a youth football camp at RHS in 2018.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

Registration for the Roseburg High Football Camp continues. The youth camp will run Monday through Thursday and the high school camp will be held Aug. 12-15 at RHS's Finlay Field.

Dave Heuberger, the RHS head football coach, is the camp's director and he'll be joined by his high school staff and guest coaches. 

The youth camp sessions will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The camp will emphasize fundamentals and technique. Pads will not be needed, but cleats are recommended.

Cost for the youth camp is $50 and the high school camp (6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily) is $75, and both will include a T-shirt. Applications can be found on the RHS website. Walk-up registration is available the day of the camp.

Information: Heuberger, 971-285-6497, or dheuberger@roseburg.k12.or.us.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.