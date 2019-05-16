SAN FRANCISCO — Roseburg Martial Arts Academy had 14 compete in the Region 1 Championship on May 4.
Caleb Cathey won the Junior Black Belt Male Championship Cup for the second year in a row. The championship cup winners are determined by a total number of points scored by each Black Belt within their age category.
Cathey finished first in weapons and form, and was second in sparring.
Other winners included Brody Robinson in Youth Male Brown Belt weapons; Dominic Hunt in Youth Male Red Belt form; Ellis Norris in Senior Female White-Green Belt form and sparring; Nate Peabody in Teen Male Blue Belt weapons and form; Samuel Krueger in Youth Boys Orange Belt form; and Tommy Crago in Youth Boys Brown Belt weapons.
Over 200 competitors from the World Tang Soo Do Association took part in the tournament.
Roseburg Martial Arts Academy had two members test and pass their first degree Black Belt exam — Jeremy Pieske and Kent Rutter.
Roseburg Results
Brody Robinson, Youth Male Brown Belt, 1st weapons, 3rd form, 1st sparring; Caleb Cathey, Junior Male Black Belt, 1st weapons, 1st form; 2nd sparring; Dakota Woodruff, Youth Boys Orange Belt, 3rd form; Dominic Hunt, Youth Male Red Belt, 2nd weapons; 1st form, 3rd sparring; Ellis Norris, Senior Female White-Green Belt, 1st form, 1st sparring; Justin Davis Smith, Adult Male Red Belt, 3rd weapons; Koen Shelby, Teen Male Blue Belt, 2nd weapons, 2nd form, 2nd sparring; Nate Peabody, Teen Male Blue Belt, 1st weapons, 1st form; Samuel Krueger, Youth Boys Orange Belt, 1st form, 3rd sparring; Stevie Triplett, Youth Boys Brown Belt, 2nd weapons; 2nd form; Tommy Crago, Youth Boys Brown Belt, 1st weapons.
