CLACKAMAS — Dominic Tatone pitched a shutout and the Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team opened the Clackamas Tournament on Friday night with a 6-0 victory over Clackamas.
Tatone allowed five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. A four-run third inning by the Renegades (8-4 overall) gave him all the run support he needed.
Carson Dunn paced Roseburg's 11-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Evan Corbin was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two stolen bases, and Eli Jacobs went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.
Clackamas;000;000;0;—;0;5;0
Roseburg;004;011;x;—;6;11;1
Rademacher, Absent (6) and McCarty; Tatone and Burke. WP — Tatone. LP — Rademacher. 2B — Jacobs (R), Steinacher (R).
