BEND — The Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team completed a 4-0 trip to Central Oregon with a pair of wins over Mountain View in a nonleague doubleheader on Friday.
Roseburg (23-5) posted 9-6 and 20-2 victories, the second game getting stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Renegades used a five-run fifth inning to give themselves an 8-0 lead in the first game. Dominic Tatone was the lone Roseburg player with multiple hits in the contest, going 2-for-5 with a double and two runs. Silas Kincaid and Hunter Fullerton each had three RBIs.
Evan Corbin was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and one earned run with eight strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.
Roseburg stroked 18 hits in Game 2, scoring nine runs in the fifth. Kohl Wolford was 3-for-3 with two runs and Tatone went 3-for-5 with a two-bagger, five RBIs and two runs. Parker Burke was 3-for-4, while Carson Dunn and Eli Jacobs each added two hits.
Braden Steinacher picked up the decision, allowing three hits and two earned runs over five innings.
"This was a good test for our kids, going on the road against some quality competition and coming out with four wins," Roseburg coach Tim Sustaire said. "Pitched it well and the offense came alive. It was fun to watch."
The Renegades were scheduled to play a doubleheader at Sheldon Sunday, but the Irish forfeited. Roseburg will end the regular season Tuesday with a single game against Grants Pass at Sunshine Park, beginning at noon.
First Game
Roseburg;101;150;1;—;9;9;2
M. View;000;003;3;—;6;6;5
Corbin, Harrison (6), Wohlford (7) and Burke, Lewis (5); Duvalle, Tumilson (5) and Hopper. WP — Corbin. LP — Duvalle. 2B — Corbin (R), Tatone (R), Schreip (MV).
Second Game
Roseburg;605;09;—;20;18;1
M. View;020;00;—;2;3;5
Steinacher and Burke; Romeilo, Greenfield (4), Duvalle (5) and Schreip. WP — Steinacher. LP — Romeilo. 2B — Tatone (R), Romeilo (MV). 3B — Steinacher (R).
