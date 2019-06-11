The Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team will open its summer season on Wednesday night with a nonleague game at Grants Pass.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
"I'm excited to see how we look on the field," said Renegades coach Tim Sustaire, who's an assistant coach at Roseburg High School during the spring. "We had a lot of kids who tried out (37), and have lots of arms."
Returning players for Roseburg include pitcher/outfielder/first baseman Dominic Tatone, second baseman Kohl Wolford, pitcher/third baseman/first baseman Silas Kincaid, pitcher/outfielder Griffin Zeimet, first baseman/pitcher Braden Steinacher, outfielder/infielder Carson Dunn and outfielder Eli Jacobs.
Jacobs just completed eighth grade; the others finished their freshman years at the high school.
The remainder of the roster is comprised of catcher Fox Lewis, outfielder Nick Littlefield, catcher/pitcher Parker Burke, pitcher/third baseman Evan Corbin, shortstop Jordan White, pitcher/first baseman James Coleman, infielder/outfielder Hunter Fullerton, infielder Jayce Wilder and pitcher Brevin Harrison.
Harrison was the lone seventh-grader to make the roster.
The Renegades will compete in the North Division with Springfield, Churchill, North Eugene, Elmira at Thurston. Roseburg's home opener is set for June 23, a noon doubleheader against Churchill at Sunshine Park.
Sustaire will be assisted by Richie Charles and Connor Yegge.
