CLACKAMAS — The Roseburg Renegades improved to 3-0 at the Clackamas Tournament with a pair of wins on Saturday, 4-1 over Westview and 16-0 over the Mt. Hood Select 16U team in five innings.
Roseburg (10-4 overall) broke the game open against Mt. Hood with 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning. Fox Lewis had two hits in four at-bats, including a double, and knocked in four runs for the Renegades. Braden Steinacher scored three runs and had two RBIs and Dominic Tatone scored three times.
Parker Burke and Jordan White combined on a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks.
The Renegades got a complete-game pitching performance from Evan Corbin against Westview. Corbin scattered six hits and allowed an unearned run, striking out five and walking one.
Carson Dunn went 2-for-3 with a double for Roseburg. Kohl Wolford was 1-for-1 with a walk, hit by pitch, one run and one RBI.
The Renegades will meet Canby at 2 p.m. Sunday in the tournament championship game.
Saturday's Games
Roseburg;000;102;1;—;4;5;2
Westview;001;000;0;—;1;6;1
Corbin and Burke; Rajeih and McGeavy. WP — Corbin. LP — Rajeih. 2B — Dunn (R), Shea (W).
Mt. Hood;000;00;—;0;3;2
Roseburg;2(11)0;3x;—;16;6;1
Alexander, Smith (4) and Osar; Burke, White (5) and Lewis. WP — Burke. LP — Alexander. 2B — Lewis (R).
