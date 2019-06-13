GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team no-hit Grants Pass and beat the Cavemen 3-1 to begin the 2019 season on Wednesday.
Dominic Tatone, Braden Steinacher and Evan Corbin combined to hold the Cavemen without a hit. The trio finished with seven strikeouts and four walks. Grants Pass scored its lone run on an error by Roseburg in the third.
Carson Dunn, Eli Jacobs and Jordan White had two hits for the Renegades. White and Griffin Zeimet each drove in a run in the sixth.
The Renegades will head to Springfield for the Thurston Tournament, where Roseburg will take on Bend on Friday.
Roseburg;100;002;0;—;3;8;3
G. Pass;001;000;0;—;1;0;3
Tatone, Steinacher (3), Corbin (6) and Lewis, Burke; Elzy, Ireland (3) and Osborne. WP — Steinacher. LP — Ireland. Sv — Corbin.
