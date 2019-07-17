Tim Sustaire hopes his Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team can carry the momentum of a 14-game winning streak into this weekend.
Roseburg (24-5) will meet Corvallis at 9 a.m. on Friday in the opening round of the Division II state tournament at Thurston High in Springfield. The Renegades need three wins to capture the state title.
"It's going to be one game at a time," Sustaire said. "The kids have done a good job. We've been playing some good baseball, but come Friday everybody is 0-0. Our pitching has been fantastic, but defensively we've got to clean it up and offensively have to find a way to get on base."
Sustaire said Jordan White (4-1, one save, 1.85 earned run average) will get the start on the mound against Corvallis. After him, there's left-hander Dominic Tatone (4-1, .082) and Evan Corbin (4-0, one save, 1.47).
Roseburg has a collective ERA of 2.52.
"As long as Jordan stays in the zone and limits free passes I like his chances," Sustaire said.
The Renegades are hitting .336 as a team. The top hitters are Tatone (.435, 30 hits), Silas Kincaid (.429), Carson Dunn (.402, 35 hits), Braden Steinacher (.360), Kohl Wolford (.355) and Parker Burke (.342).
Roseburg has yet to hit a home run this season.
"We're a small-ball team and the kids have bought into that," Sustaire said.
The Corvallis-Roseburg winner will play the Wilson-Summit winner in the semifinals at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The losers meet at 11:45 a.m.
Sprague, Thurston, Marist and Crescent Valley are the other teams in the tournament. The championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Sustaire is assisted by Richie Charles and Connor Yegge.
