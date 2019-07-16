The Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team tuned up for the state tournament with an 11-8 win over Grants Pass on Tuesday at Sunshine Park.
Silas Kincaid paced a 10-hit attack for the Renegades (24-5), going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Carson Dunn went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.
Roseburg trailed 8-7 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but scored four runs to take the lead.
The Renegades will meet Corvallis at 9 a.m. Friday in the opening round of the Division II state tournament at Thurston High School in Springfield.
G. Pass;000;602;0;—;8;9;3
Roseburg;131;204;x;—;11;10;2
Morgan, Robinson (3), Osborne (6) and Osborne, Sheard (6); White, Corbin (3), Harrison (3), Tatone (4), Steinacher (6) and Burke. WP — Steinacher. LP — Robinson. 2B — Tunick (GP), Osborne (GP), Dunn 2 (R), Kincaid (R). 3B — Steinacher (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.