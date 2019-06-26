Some players of the future for Roseburg High School were on display on Wednesday afternoon at Sunshine Park.
Pitchers Jordan White and Evan Corbin combined for the shutout and the Roseburg Renegades Junior State baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal a 5-0 win over North Eugene's Division I team in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.
The second contest was rained out. Roseburg improved to 7-4 overall and is 2-0 in North Division games.
White earned the decision, allowing five hits with two strikeouts and one walk over six innings. Corbin pitched a scoreless seventh.
Roseburg played errorless ball.
"Jordan White was fantastic," Roseburg coach Tim Sustaire said. "He filled up the zone, pitched to contact and challenged hitters, and the guys behind him did the job. Evan Corbin did the same thing."
The Renegades finished with seven hits. Kohl Wolford was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Dominic Tatone went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Silas Kincaid doubled and scored two runs.
TJ Godfried and Jackson Warwick each had a pair of hits for North Eugene.
Roseburg is scheduled to visit Oregon City Thursday evening for a single nonleague game and will play in the Clackamas Tournament this weekend.
"The kids are doing a good job," Sustaire said. "They still have a lot of learning to do, but they're pretty coachable and want to win. We'll find out a lot about ourselves after this weekend."
N. Eugene;000;000;0;—;0;6;0
Roseburg;000;014;x;—;5;7;0
Martinez, Johnson (6) and Cook; White, Corbin (7) and Burke. WP — White. LP — Martinez. 2B — Kincaid (R), Tatone (R), Wolford (R).
